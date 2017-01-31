Intu Properties plc - Statement regarding Press Comment

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The Board of intu properties plc ('intu') notes the recent press speculation regarding the potential acquisition of Xanadu shopping centre in Madrid.

intu confirms it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with entities of the Ivanhoé Cambridge Group to acquire the centre. The transaction would be funded from a combination of bank financing and existing facilities.

At this time there is no certainty that this transaction will complete and a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

intu properties plc Susan Marsden Group Company Secretary +44 (0)207 887 7073

intu is the UK's leading owner, manager and developer of prime regional shopping centres with a growing presence in Spain.

We are passionate about creating uniquely compelling experiences, in centre and online, that attract customers, delivering enhanced footfall, dwell time and loyalty. This helps our retailers flourish, driving occupancy and income growth.

A FTSE 100 company, we own many of the UK's largest and most popular retail destinations, including nine of the top 20, with super regional centres such as intu Trafford Centre and intu Lakeside and vibrant city centre locations from Newcastle to Watford.

We are focused on four strategic objectives: optimising the performance of our assets to provide attractive long term total property returns, delivering our UK development pipeline to add value to our portfolio, leveraging the strength of our brand and seizing the opportunity in Spain to create a business of scale.

We are committed to our local communities and to operating with environmental responsibility. Our centres support around 120,000 jobs representing about 4% of the total UK retail workforce.

Our success creates value for our retailers, investors and the communities we serve.