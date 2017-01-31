GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC - Result of General Meeting

GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC

(the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

On 6 January 2017, the Board of Directors of the Company published a circular with recommended proposals to grant the Directors authority to allot and to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of 200million ordinary shares of one pence each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") in connection with a share issuance programme (the "2017 Share Issuance Programme").

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Resolution 1 (ordinary resolution): to allot up to 200 million Shares pursuant to the 2017 Share Issuance Programme in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 2 (special resolution): to authorise the Directors to allot Shares for cash pursuant to section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:





Resolutions



Votes For



Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion



Votes Withheld Resolution 1 104,572,919 494,724 750,519 1,705,654 Resolution 2 104,571,738 494,724 751,700 1,705,654

A copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

31 January 2017



For further information please contact:

Gravis Capital Partners LLP

Tom Ward tom.ward@gcpuk.com 020 7518 1490

Nick Barkernick.barker@gcpuk.com

Dion Di Miceli dion.dimiceli@gcpuk.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Neil Winward neil.winward@stifel.com 020 7710 7600

Mark Young mark.young@stifel.com

Tom Yeadon tom.yeadon@stifel.com



AboutGCP Student Living plc

The Company was the first student accommodation REIT in the UK, investing in modern, purpose?built, private student residential accommodation and teaching facilities. Its investments are located primarily in and around London where the Investment Manager believes the Company is likely to benefit from supply and demand imbalances for student residential accommodation.

The Group has an estimated total asset value of c.£530 million including six standing assets, providing c.2,000 modern studios and beds, and one forward-funded development asset which will provide a further c.580 beds on completion.

The Investment Manager is currently reviewing and conducting due diligence on assets in the Company's core markets totalling c.2,800 beds and in respect of which c.980 beds in and around London are under future contractual arrangements. The Company's standing assets are primarily occupied by international students and offer high specification facilities and hotel-level concierge type services which the Investment Manager believes are attractive to overseas students.