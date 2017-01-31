sprite-preloader
31.01.2017
Early Equity Plc - Notice of AGM

31 January 2017

EARLY EQUITY PLC

("Early Equity" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Early Equity plc announces that it has written to shareholders convening the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held at the offices of Alexander David Securities Limited, 49 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4SA at 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday 28th February 2017.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

--ENDS-

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc

Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Greg Collier

ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott -Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© 2017 PR Newswire