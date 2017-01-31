MAHWAH, NJ and HERZLIYA, ISRAEL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- TopSpin Security, Inc., the leader in intelligent deception and detection solutions, today introduced the industry's first enterprise internet of things (IoT) security solution based on leading deception technology, now available in the latest version of the DECOYnet intelligent deception solution.

Deception offers a unique solution to protecting IoT environments. One of the main problems with IoT security is devices' minimal computing resources, which make the use of antivirus, encryption and other forms of protection within IoTs extremely challenging. IoT security poses a growing concern for organizations worldwide. Approximately 3.9 billion connected things were in use in 2014. Gartner expects this figure to rise to at least 25 billion by 2020.(1)

TopSpin's approach overcomes the limitations seen today for IoT security. The company's unique traffic and security analysis engine enables it to uniquely discover all types of IoT systems in the enterprise. Leveraging the ability to create the industry's most diverse set of deception traps, TopSpin can emulate enterprises' unique IoT systems for attackers to find, resulting in a tripped alarm and alerts to IT. The new solution will be unveiled and demonstrated publicly for the first time at the RSA Conference 2017, Feb. 14 - 16 in San Francisco, in TopSpin's Booth Number 4715 (North Hall).

"The Internet of Things is an increasingly attractive early link in attack chains," said Ray Wagner, Ph.D., Managing Vice President of the Secure Business Enablement group at Gartner. "By 2020, over 25 percent of identified attacks in enterprises will involve IoT, though IoT will account for less than 10 percent of IT security budgets."(2)

DECOYnet offers the most comprehensive security for the enterprise IoT environment powered by deception technology. Supported systems include: printers, cameras/DVRs, TVs, access control systems to doors/gates, employee attendance systems, VoIP devices, industrial control systems, central cooling/heating systems, routers/switches and more. Other deception solutions have a limited set of applications they can support, for example only SCADA-related (water pumps, sensors, antennas, etc.) systems. DECOYnet offers the industry's most flexible solution for creating the broadest set of traps and decoys most relevant to individual organizations' IoT security needs.

"Today we are becoming more dependent on IoT devices, including in the enterprise, but IoT security measures are lagging behind, creating a gaping hole in security," said Rami Mizrahi, TopSpin's vice president of R&D. "TopSpin has the unique advantage of knowing exactly what is on the network and changing at all times, along with our ability to create the industry's most diverse set of traps to emulate many enterprise scenarios. We are laser focused on customer needs -- we don't just say 'We secure IoT,' but rather focus on the devices that our customers rely on to perform their daily tasks."

DECOYnet is the industry's only intelligent deception solution that offers a built-in traffic and security analysis engine -- enabling highly accurate placement of mini-traps and decoys, an additional security layer through analysis and threat detection, and adaptive and flexible deception that evolves with changing network conditions. With DECOYnet, TopSpin continues to perfect its asset profiling capabilities, uniquely mapping the network by every asset and subnet to build a comprehensive deception layer for each individual network. By constantly breathing the network traffic, DECOYnet actively adapts to dynamic network conditions, including new assets and IoT devices introduced, so the deception layer is always optimized.

DECOYnet enhances organizations' threat intelligence by combining data from decoys, traps, and internal and egress traffic monitors; and correlating it into single, actionable incidents. It also interacts with third-party security tools, enriching SIEM/SOC systems to help organizations build a comprehensive threat map. Constantly breathing traffic to detect suspicious activities and assess threats before they become critical, the solution allows security teams to stay on top of complex security issues.

Note 1 - "Predicts 2016: Security for the Internet of Things," Ray Wagner, Earl Perkins, Greg Young, Anmol Singh, Lawrence Orans, Dec. 2015.

About TopSpin Security

TopSpin Security is the leader in intelligent deception and detection technologies which allow organizations to quickly and accurately detect breaches, engage attackers and neutralize advanced cyber-attacks. Its technology is based on a network of decoys that lure attackers by mirroring valuable network assets and are fully adaptive to organizations' changing environments. Its unique traffic analysis engine and integration into organizations' existing security infrastructure deliver the industry's only deception solution that provides for strategic placement of traps and decoys; added security and internal correlation; and operational advantages such as automated, point-and-click configuration. Once engaged, the decoys interact with attackers, deceiving them and slowing their advances, while providing accurate, actionable alerts and forensics trails. TopSpin's DECOYnet is already deployed by leading Global 2000 companies. The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., with its R&D center in Herzliya, Israel. Learn more at https://www.topspinsec.com.

