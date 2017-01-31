CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- iManage today announced that Baker Botts L.L.P. -- a leading international law firm of 725 lawyers that has been in operation for more than 176 years -- has made the decision to move approximately 1,500 users from its iManage Work on-premises Work Product Management system to iManage Cloud.

"To be more agile as an organization, and to deliver innovation to our firm's stakeholders more rapidly, we want to take advantage of the cloud as much as possible," said Rick Boulin, Chief Information Officer of Baker Botts. "iManage Cloud was the perfect way for us to give our lawyers and staff access to the document and email management tools they already rely upon for carrying out key daily tasks, delivered through a secure cloud with scalable, reliable performance."

iManage Cloud is the first and only cloud service for professional document and email management featuring proven, advanced technology such as clustering, containerization and advanced data storage (SWIFT) that is relied upon by leading Internet companies like Google, Twitter, and Facebook.

As part of iManage Cloud, Baker Botts will have access to iManage Share for secure, governed file sharing and collaboration. The firm has also selected iManage Govern for project archiving and records management, iManage Work Mobility module for accessing their most current work product from mobile devices and iManage Control Center, a new administration and monitoring module that simplifies the deployment and ongoing management of iManage environments.

"iManage Cloud is going to benefit us in many ways," added Mr. Boulin. "The biggest benefit will be greater mobility: the ability of our professionals to access their files anytime, anywhere, on any device, which lets them be more productive for clients. Additionally, our Records Management team is looking forward to using iManage Govern to centrally manage and apply retention policies across both physical and electronic assets. Finally, from an IT perspective, the move to iManage Cloud means we can spend less time managing infrastructure, and more time on strategic, high-value activities -- and that puts us in a better position to be a more dynamic organization, both now and in the future."

"Increasingly, firms are looking to take advantage of cloud-based solutions to achieve new levels of productivity and agility while reducing capital expense, project complexity, and ongoing cost of ownership," said Dan Carmel, iManage CMO. "iManage Cloud delivers the industry's leading, proven work product management solution in a scalable, easy to maintain cloud model -- all for a low monthly subscription fee. It's a huge vote of confidence to have a firm as long-established as Baker Botts move more than 1,500 of its users onto our platform."

