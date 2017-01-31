CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- iManage today announced that iManage Cloud experienced a 200% increase in customers quarter over quarter in 2016, demonstrating continuing momentum for its cloud service for professional document and email management.

iManage Cloud is the first and only cloud service to take proven, advanced technology that is relied upon by leading Internet companies like Google, Twitter, and Facebook -- technologies like clustering, containerization and advanced data storage (SWIFT) -- and bring it to professional services for document and email management.

Leading companies that made the move to iManage Cloud in 2016 include Baker Botts, Taft Stettinus & Hollister, Landerholm Memovich Lansverk & Whitesides, Rees Broome, Saul Ewing, Peckar & Abramson, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, Best & Flanagan, Bulkley, Richardson and Gelinas, and Ansell Grimm & Aaron, among others.

Baker Botts LLP -- an international law firm of 725 lawyers -- is moving approximately 1500 users from its iManage Work on-premises Work Product Management system to iManage Cloud. "We were very impressed with the product innovation that we saw coming from iManage, and excited about the future direction of the product based on our meetings with senior members of the iManage team," said Rick Boulin, CIO of Baker Botts. "Those key factors made it easy for us to commit to iManage Cloud."

Taft Stettinus & Hollister LLP -- a full-service law firm of more than 400 attorneys -- also embraces the iManage Cloud. The firm will move approximately 700 users from its on-premises deployment of iManage Work. "iManage Cloud was a way for us to access all the power of the full iManage Work Product Management platform in an optimized and secured environment enabling more opportunities for the firm," said Brian Clayton, CIO of Taft Stettinus & Hollister. "That's a win-win situation for our organization."

In addition to drawing existing iManage customers, iManage Cloud attracted a significant number of brand new customers throughout 2016. These new customers included several large financial services firms and healthcare organizations -- industries with very stringent security requirements, which iManage Cloud was fully able to meet with its uncompromising security standards.

2016 also saw iManage Cloud expand its datacenter footprint, with the opening of new datacenters in Australia and Brazil. These ISO 27001 and SSAE 16/SOC2 certified facilities -- and IRAP certified, in the case of Australia -- join existing iManage datacenters in the United States and the European Union. Future datacenters are planned to open in Singapore and Canada, providing customers with global choice and availability.

All iManage Cloud customers will be able to take advantage of iManage Work 10, the most significant update to professional document and email management in ten years, which features a modern interface, intuitive workflow, and smart, artificial intelligence-powered features that help professionals improve productivity, make better decisions, and work smarter. Customers can also take advantage of new add-on security modules like Threat Manager and Security Policy Manager to ensure that critical work product is managed in a secure and governed manner.

"More and more organizations are finding the benefits of iManage Cloud hard to ignore," said Dan Carmel, iManage CMO. "It has security to meet the strictest client demands, and an industry-leading global network of datacenters to satisfy data sovereignty requirements and ensure superior performance and resilience. This is modern cloud computing, built for professionals. It delivers the best version yet of our market-leading Work Product Management through an affordable annual subscription that reduces cost of ownership while making organizations more productive -- and the market is taking notice."

