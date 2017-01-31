NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Mitratech, the market-leading provider of Enterprise Legal and Risk Management solutions, has announced the launch of its next-generation, award-winning Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) software platform, TeamConnect 5. This latest release boasts a new modern user interface (UI) and powerful new features -- pushing innovation to make the legal department the best-run function in the corporation.

TeamConnect 5 was built from deep usability research and in partnership with long-term clients participating in interactive working groups for more than a year. The result is a comprehensive solution that is faster and easier than ever before to configure to meet the unique needs of the world's most demanding legal departments, while simultaneously allowing users to enjoy a more productive, intuitive, and visually engaging work experience.

"With its completely redesigned user-interface and optimized user-experience, TeamConnect 5 is now beautiful from the inside out," said Mitratech CEO, Jason Parkman. "No other product on the market combines both beauty and power to deliver unprecedented value for corporate legal departments. The result is an experience that really sets the standard for modern ELM applications."

TeamConnect 5 release highlights include:

Beautiful -- Completely new visual design across all elements of the product

Global -- Full internationalization and localization enabling legal departments to work effectively across borders

Mobile -- Responsive design that intuitively adapts to any size screen or browser

Accessible -- Compliant with 508 accessibility standards to ensure every legal department team member has equal access

Branded -- Configurable theme and color templates to reflect the organization's unique brand and personality

"I love the fact that Mitratech understands and embraces the feedback from their clients. Providing an opportunity for the clients to provide input into the decisions on screen design and functionality through the working groups, this helps deliver a product that meets the needs of their end-users," said a spokesperson from Lincoln Financial Group, who participated in the client working groups.

TeamConnect has long been recognized for its powerful functionality, as distinguished by winning the LegalTech News Innovation Award for the last two years. With this launch, Mitratech extends its leadership position and reputation for creating innovative solutions for the corporate legal community.

