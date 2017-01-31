CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - OnTrak Software today announced the release of a powerful new feature inside its LineTrak mobile app used by beer wholesalers nationwide.

Originally launched in 2015 as an app that tracks and reports on required draught line cleaning activity, LineTrak now also serves as a powerful tool to increase a wholesaler's representation on the beer tap. Today marks general availability of a new Tap Handle Survey feature within LineTrak. It now collects and tracks market data so that wholesalers can learn which products are flowing through active taps, and when a product is replaced by another product.

The new surveying capabilities provide constant data on a beer wholesaler's presence in any particular establishment, logging every beer brand and its position on the tap. Armed with this information, sales representatives are better positioned to recommend changes and replacements that further increase the beer wholesaler's business.

"With the addition of this new and powerful feature, LineTrak plays a dual role as both a vital operational tool and now a strategic intelligence system that dramatically increases a beer wholesaler's chances of not only improving, but maximizing its presence on beer taps," said Denis Clark, executive vice president at OnTrak. "Our release of LineTrak's Tap Handle Survey feature provides an excellent opportunity for wholesalers to affordably gain significant efficiencies for draught line cleaning while at the same time using it to gain an advantage over any competition on the same tap. It's a new marketing intelligence feature that will most likely pay for itself, and then some."

LineTrak's Tap Handle Survey enables beer wholesaler representatives to track:

Active and inactive taps in an establishment

Brands on each tap position including their own as well as competitor brands

Market share analysis providing replacement opportunities for growth

The Tap Handle Survey feature is available to all current and future LineTrak mobile app customers at no additional charge. For more information on LineTrak, visit www.ontraksoftware.com/software/line-cleaning.html.

About OnTrak Software

OnTrak Software is a marketing technology company which delivers innovative software solutions to track, measure and manage point-of-sale (POS) marketing efforts as well as draught line cleaning and tap handle survey activities. OnTrak enables sales, marketing and print shop personnel to closely monitor their investments in custom printed signage, permanent POS, beverage menus, beverage sampling, and line cleaning and tap handle surveying -- providing wholesalers unmatched cost savings, while also significantly increasing their market share analysis, accountability and compliance with suppliers and customers. Visit www.ontraksoftware.com.

Contact:

Matthew Zintel

Zintel Public Relations

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

281.444.1590