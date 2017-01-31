Valuebound Becomes a Supporting Partner of Drupal Association and Sponsorship Partner for DrupalCamp NYC

NEW YORK, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Valuebound, a specialised Drupal development firm for Mediaand High-Tech companies, is now a member of the Drupal Association Supporting Partner Program, helping the community to fund Drupal.org improvements, to ease community collaborations and accelerate Drupal's innovation though digital transformations .

The Drupal Association is dedicated to fostering and supporting the Drupal software project and its growth, and helps the Drupal community with funding, infrastructure, education, promotion, distribution and online collaboration at Drupal.org. Drupal Supporting Partners help the community to seek collaborations and keep it thriving.

Neeraj, the Founder of Valuebound mentioned, "We have been looking forward to supporting Drupal Association for some time now, especially because community collaborations are a part of our core values. We root for talent boom, and innovations in Drupal that create great projects and move Drupal forward."

"A big shoutout to team Valuebound for becoming a Supporting Partner for the Drupal Association, it is because of companies like you that fuel the Drupal community with so much passion, commitment, and an innovative spirit," said Megan Sanicki, Executive Director at the Drupal Association.

Valuebound is also sponsoring DrupalCamp NYC 2017 on Saturday, February 18th. The NYC Drupal community has run DrupalCamps since 2006. These Camps are valued among the community as an opportunity to learn new skills, share knowledge, brainstorm ideas, network, and continue enrichment of the Drupal platform.

DCNYC17 will be a full-day Drupal unconference, Drupal Ladders, and Drupal sprint event.

The conferences are run in a cash-neutral way and depend 100% on sponsorship contributions. Aneesh, Drupal Architect from Valuebound would be giving a session on Centralised CMS on developing a platform to maintain common functionality across an organization to work with multiple sites, maintained by various teams towards a centralized common infrastructure.

Valuebound, is based out of West New York, NJ, with a development center in Bangalore, India, specializes in providing Drupal CMS consulting, development and support for media, publishing and high-tech companies. In the past year Valuebound has sponsored Cornell Drupal Camp and CA's BADCamp.

