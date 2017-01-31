White Paper Explores Benefits of Payments-Platform-as-a-Service, a New Concept Set to Revolutionize Payments Processing

NEW YORK, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New Payments-Platform-as-a-Service model delivers high value to banks, including substantial reductions in the cost of processing payments

DH Corporation(TSX: DH) ("D+H"), a leading provider of technology solutions to financial institutions globally, today published a white paper outlining the market drivers and business benefits of Payments-Platform-as-a-Service, an on-demand, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for payments processing.

The paper examines how this new innovation allows banks to quickly and easily migrate from what has historically been a set of processes and technologies owned and managed in-house, to an outsourced cloud environment managed by an external provider. Available on an outsourced pay-per-use basis and delivered through a cloud environment, this new model brings all the benefits of performance, faster time to compliance, scalability and flexibility that come with cloud provisioning. The paper also highlights how one European bank estimates they will be able to save up to 60% in payments transaction costs by eliminating the need for hardware, software or specialist payments technical teams.

To receive a copy ofPayments-Platform-as-a-Service: The Next Evolution in Global Payments, go to:http://www.dh.com/resources/white-papers/payments-platform-service-next-evolution-global-payments.

"Given the clear advantages of Payments-Platform-as-a-Service, it is hardly surprising that banks around the world are taking a closer look at what this model can offer their business," says Veejay Jadhaw, Chief Technology Officer, Global Payments Solutions, D+H. "It may only take a few forward-thinking banks to transform the entire industry to a point whereby an outsourced model will become a prerequisite of staying competitive."

D+H (TSX: DH) is a leading financial technology provider that the world's financial institutions rely on every day to help them grow and succeed. Our global payments, lending and financial solutions are trusted by nearly 8,000 banks, specialty lenders, community banks, credit unions, governments and corporations. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, D+H has more than 5,500 employees worldwide who are passionate about partnering with clients to create forward-thinking solutions that fit their needs. With annual revenues in excess of $1.5 billion, D+H is recognized as one of the world's top FinTech companies on IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings and American Banker's FinTech Forward rankings. For more information, visit dh.com.

