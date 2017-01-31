Kantar TNS Survey for Nestle Waters on Water Consumption

PARIS, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Water needs is a common ground across populations and cultures according to the survey but local habits and knowledge still affect water consumption

Kantar TNS and Nestle Waters published a survey on attitudes about water consumption in seven countries: China, France, Italy, Mexico, the UK, the US and Turkey.

What are the main differences in water consumption and drinking habits among countries? What are the main reasons people cite for drinking or not drinking water? What information is transmitted about water in each country and how is it shared?

The survey was distributed online to 3,504 people (about 500 people per country). Each sample is representative of a population aged 18 to 64 years (except for Mexico and Turkey, where the survey included anyone over 18, and in China, where the surveyed population was aged 18 to 55 years old).

About Nestlé Waters

Nestlé Waters, the leader bottled water company worldwide, is the water division of the Nestlé Group. Nestlé Waters has a large portfolio of more than 50 brands, including Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, S. Pellegrino. Nestlé Waters operates in about 33 producing countries and 93 production facilities with more than 31,500 people worldwide.

About Kantar TNS

Kantar TNS is one of the world's largest research agencies with experts in over 80 countries. We provide actionable insights to help companies make impactful decisions and drive growth.

With expertise in market understanding, innovation, brand and communication, shopper activation and customer relationships we help our clients identify, optimize and activate the moments that matter to drive growth for their business.

We are part of Kantar, one of the world's leading data, insight and consultancy companies.

