FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, has announced that it has been featured in a new 451 Research Market Insight Report on the deception technologies, The report titled "Attivo Networks' High-Fidelity Deception Platform Aims to Fool Attackers," covers the deception detection category, citing that over the course of 2016, Attivo has seen a significant bump up in market profile, as organizations seek early and efficient means to detect advanced threats. The research firm notes that the Attivo Network platform in particular touches on several use-case categories, including detection, vulnerability management and analysis, controls and automation, and anti-malware. Equally important were two other benefits of the company's unique platform: attack verification and event prioritization.

"Attivo has accumulated an impressive reputation among Global 2000 and other companies with brand logos easily identified from the back of the room," said Dan Cummins, 451 analyst and co-author of a recent profile of Attivo's advanced detection and operational platform. "Attivo's method is eyes on, as it were, to see and recognize critical behavioral signals among gobs of noise. We expect that network-based deception technologies like theirs will continue to rise in terms of relevance as a key adjunct to broad-based layered security, certainly in key verticals, and perhaps extending over the longer term to mainstream use."

Senior Analyst Cummins and Carolyn Crandall, Chief Marketing Officer at Attivo Networks will be co-hosting a webinar discussing the unique capabilities and value derived from sophisticated deception and simulation platforms on Wednesday, February 1st at 9AM PST.

Register here to sign up for the webinar

Download Market Insight Report: "Attivo Networks' High-Fidelity Deception Platform Aims To Fool Attackers" here.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks® is the leader in deception technology for real-time detection, analysis, and accelerated response to advanced, credential, insider, and ransomware cyber-attacks. The Attivo ThreatMatrix™ Deception and Response Platform accurately detects advanced in-network threats and provides scalable continuous threat management for user networks, data centers, cloud, IoT, ICS-SCADA, and POS environments. Attivo Camouflage dynamic deception techniques and decoys set high-interaction traps to efficiently lure attackers into revealing themselves. Advanced attack analysis and lateral movement tracking are auto-correlated for evidence-based alerts, forensic reporting, and automatic blocking and quarantine of attacks. For more information visit www.attivonetworks.com

Follow Attivo Networks: Twitter and LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Gary Thompson

Clarity Communications

415-963-4082 ext. 101

Email Contact



