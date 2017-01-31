Nexstim Oyj: Neurosurgeons from Germany and U.S.A. report on their clinical experience of using Nexstim NBS system

Press release, Helsinki, 31 January 2017, at 3pm

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), a medical technology company with a pioneering navigated non-invasive brain stimulation system, announces that, in a recently published clinical article, neurosurgeons report clinical benefits of using Nexstim NBS Brain Mapping technology, for pre-surgical localization of the motor cortex .

In a recent multi-center study at Departments of Neurosurgery at Charite Univärsitetsmedizin, Berlin, Teknische Universität Munchen and University of California San Francisco(1) outcomes of brain surgery performed because of tumor metastases in the central brain areas were compared between two observational patient cohorts. Cohort 1 included 120 consecutive patients in whom preoperative localization of the motor cortex in relation to the metastasis was performed with Nexstim NBS system. Cohort 2 included 130 consecutive patients in whom NBS motor mapping was not performed because of organizational issues.

Results in Cohort 1 were significantly better than those in Cohort 2 both in regard to complete tumor removal and likelihood of poor post-operative motor function. Specifically, the NBS mapped patients had a lower rate of residual tumor on postoperative magnetic resonance imaging (odds ratio 0.3025; 95% confidence interval 0.1356-0.6749). Further, surgery-related paresis was less likely in the NBS group (Cohort 1 vs. Cohort 2; patients improved in long-term follow-up: 30.8 vs. 13.1%, unchanged: 65.8 vs. 73.8%, worse: 3.4 vs. 13.1%; p = 0.0002).

In the operating room, the duration of surgery was approximately 30 minutes shorter (Cohort 1: 128.8 ± 49.4 min vs. Cohort 2: 158.0 ± 65.8 min; p = 0.0002) and the surgical skull opening (craniotomy size) 33% smaller (Cohort 1: 16.7 ± 8.6 cm2 vs. Cohort 2: 25.0 ± 17.1 cm2; p < 0.0001) in the NBS mapped patients.

Krieg SM, Picht T, Sollmann N, Bährend I, Ringel F, Nagarajan SS, Meyer B, Tarapore PE. Resection of Motor Eloquent Metastases Aided by Preoperative nTMS-Based Motor Maps-Comparison of Two Observational Cohorts. Front Oncol. 2016 Dec 21;6:261. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2016.00261. PubMed PMID: 28066717.

Commenting on this positive clinical data, Jarmo Laine, Vice President Medical Affairs stated: "We at Nexstim are excited about the clinical experience of using our technology as part of the care path in these severely afflicted patients. The results reported by the teams at these leading University hospitals are very encouraging"

