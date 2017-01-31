

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.43 billion, or $1.63 per share. This was higher than $1.41 billion, or $1.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $16.93 billion. This was up from $16.05 billion last year.



United Parcel Service earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.43 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $1.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q4): $16.93 Bln vs. $16.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%



