SmartRecruiters Inc., the leading provider of recruiting solutions, today announced the acquisition of Berlin startup Jobspotting GmbH. Active in 10 countries, Jobspotting is a recommendation engine driven by big data and artificial intelligence. To date, it has matched three million users with relevant jobs.

By combining Jobspotting's advanced matching technologies with SmartRecruiters' internationally-recognized Talent Acquisition Suite, a new global leader in data-driven recruiting has been established, according to Jerome Ternynck, SmartRecruiters Founder and CEO. "Jobspotting is a pioneer in the recruiting market, having built a compelling business based on big data and machine learning technology." He further explained, "Hiring success rests on three groups of people: candidates, hiring managers and recruiters. By successfully harnessing existing data, we can make the hiring process work for everybody, helping companies find the best talent for their teams. Technology can unify the components of the hiring process, and that is why we believe that Jobspotting is the perfect partner to accelerate the process of delivering hiring success to our customers."

Supporting the acquisition, Jeff Liebermann, Partner at Insight Venture Partners, added, "Big data and deep learning have a huge potential to empower recruiters to focus on human interaction and relationship building. We are thrilled to see SmartRecruiters continue to disrupt the status quo and build a better world for recruiters and candidates. Their acquisition of Jobspotting underlines their place at the leading edge of this market."

The Jobspotting team will continue to operate out of Berlin and to develop data-driven products to be incorporated into SmartRecruiters' existing suite of recruiting tools. Robin Haak, co-founder and COO at Jobspotting, said, "We share a common vision with SmartRecruiters, which is to solve unemployment worldwide. Both companies have been working on this from different perspectives, and our partnership brings together the best of both worlds." Haak's sentiments were enthusiastically echoed by Hessam Lavi, co-founder and CEO at Jobspotting, who commented, "Jerome and his team at SmartRecruiters are just as obsessed as we are about bringing technology to the old-school world of online recruiting. Our focus so far has been on improving the experience of job seekers worldwide. Through this partnership we enter the next big chapter, which is to open up our matching technology to recruiters as well."

SmartRecruiters was founded in 2010 with the mission to help organizations succeed through great hires. The company has 700+ customers and offices across Europe and North America. Investors include Mayfield, Salesforce Ventures and Insight Venture Partners. Its latest investment round was $30M in June 2016 by Insight Venture Partners.

SmartRecruiters' Talent Acquisition Suite is used by high-performance organizations for hiring the best candidates. It has full functionality for recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring built on a modern cloud platform with an open marketplace for third-party recruitment services. Unlike the first-generation applicant tracking systems it replaces, SmartRecruiters provides an amazing candidate experience. Companies like Visa, Skechers, Atlassian, Equinox, and Alcoa use SmartRecruiters to make recruiting a competitive advantage.

Jobspotting is a data-driven job board that matches users with relevant career opportunities. Using data science and machine learning, it offers recommendations based on personal preferences and improves over time through user feedback. Based in Berlin, the company was founded in 2013 by Hessam Lavi, Jan Backes, Manuel Holtz and Robin Haak. The founding team has many years of experience with Google, Axel Springer and other startups.

