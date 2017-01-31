Global Social Purchasing Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2025: Focus on Entertainment, Food & Beverages, Retail & Clothing, Travel and Other End User Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Social Purchasing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Brand's social purpose is influencing purchase decisions

3.1.2 Ethical management of company's supply chain

3.1.3 Importance of social & environmental issues in purchasing decisions

3.1.4 Fairtrade is a fast growing market

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Social Purchasing Market, By Service

4.1 Advertising/SEO

4.2 Consulting Companies

4.3 Software Provider

4.4 Social Commerce Platform



5 Social Purchasing Market, By Device

5.1 Laptops & Desktops

5.2 Tablets

5.3 Smartphones



6 Social Purchasing Market, By End User

6.1 Entertainment

6.2 Food & Beverages

6.3 Retail & Clothing

6.4 Travel

6.5 Other End User Industries



7 Social Purchasing Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Kupivip

9.2 Living Social

9.3 Milyoni

9.4 Moontoast

9.5 Payvment

9.6 Ecwid

9.7 Ghigg

9.8 Groupon

9.9 Beachmint

9.10 3dcart

9.11 8th Bridge

9.12 Adgregate Markets

9.13 Privalia

9.14 Instagram

9.15 Facebook

9.16 Twitter

9.17 Pinterest



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jqnwmt/global_social

