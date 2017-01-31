Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2025: Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of Around 8.9% to Reach Approximately $6.7 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $6.7 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising utilization of robotics among various industries, increasing demand for material handling, and rapid industrialization in emerging countries.

Depending on the vehicle type the market is segregated into clamp vehicles, heavy burden carrier, forklifts/pellet truck, tow vehicle, unit load carrier, assembly line vehicle, light load transporters, and other vehicle types.

On basis of battery type the market is segmented by lithium-ion, lead, nickel-based, and other battery types.

Based on navigation technology the market is categorized into infra-red guidance, inductive/wire guidance, magnetic guidance, 3d vision guidance, optical tape guidance, laser guidance, GPS, inertial guided, and other navigation technologies.

By application the market is classified into assembly, distribution, storage, transportation, packaging, and other applications.

Depending on the industry the market is segregated into logistics, paper, chemical and pharmaceutical, aerospace, manufacturing, retail, food & beverages, automotive, healthcare, warehousing and distribution, and other industries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising utilization of robotics among various industries

3.1.2 Increasing demand for material handling

3.1.3 Rapid industrialization in emerging countries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automated Guided Vehicles Market, By Vehicle Type

4.1 Clamp Vehicles

4.2 Heavy Burden Carrier

4.3 Forklifts/Pellet Truck

4.4 Tow Vehicle

4.5 Unit Load Carrier

4.6 Assembly Line Vehicle

4.7 Light Load Transporters

4.8 Other Vehicle Types



5 Automated Guided Vehicles Market, By Battery Type

5.1 Lithium-Ion

5.2 Lead

5.3 Nickel-Based

5.4 Other Battery Types



6 Automated Guided Vehicles Market, By Navigation Technology

6.1 Infra-Red Guidance

6.2 Inductive/Wire Guidance

6.3 Magnetic Guidance

6.4 3D Vision Guidance

6.5 Optical Tape Guidance

6.6 Laser Guidance

6.7 GPS

6.8 Inertial Guided

6.9 Other Navigation Technologies



7 Automated Guided Vehicles Market, By Application

7.1 Assembly

7.2 Distribution

7.3 Storage

7.4 Transportation

7.5 Packaging

7.6 Other Applications



8 Automated Guided Vehicles Market, By Industry

8.1 Logistics

8.2 Paper

8.3 Chemical and Pharmaceutical

8.4 Aerospace

8.5 Manufacturing

8.6 Retail

8.7 Food & Beverages

8.8 Automotive

8.9 Healthcare

8.10 Warehousing and distribution

8.11 Other Industries

8.11.1 Other Industries Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



9 Automated Guided Vehicles Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Balyo

11.2 Bastian Solutions, Inc.

11.3 Daifuku Co., Ltd.

11.4 Dematic GmbH & Co. Kg

11.5 Egemin International NV

11.6 Ek Automation

11.7 Elettric 80 S.P.A.

11.8 Frog AGV Systems B.V.

11.9 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

11.10 JBT Corporation

11.11 Kollmorgen

11.12 Seegrid Corporation

11.13 Swisslog Holding AG

11.14 Toyota Industrial Equipment

11.15 KMH Systems, Inc.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rlwj2v/global_automated

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716