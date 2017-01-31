North American Drinking Fountain Market Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North American Drinking Fountain Market 2016 " report to their offering.

The North American drinking fountain market has been gaining tremendous traction in the recent years. Since 2010, the advent of bottle fillers has added excitement to the category again as customer preferences have transitioned from code-criteria fulfillment purchases to one that considers convenience, efficiency, hygiene, hydration and environmental stewardship. Moreover, the market has experienced a great deal of technological innovation from what was a very stagnant category for the last couple decades.



This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American drinking fountain market along with qualitative trending information for the year 2015. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the United States and Canadian drinking fountain market. The base year for the study is 2015 and the forecast period is from 2016 until 2022.



This study captures the following information on the North American drinking fountain market:



Market Size

Growth Rate

Revenue Forecasts (2015-2022)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

The key companies in this market include:



Haws Corporation

Elkay Manufacturing

Most Dependable Fountains (MDF)

Acorn Engineering

Filtrine

Oasis International

Key Topics Covered:



I. Scope of Research/Definitions



II. North American Drinking Fountain Market

a. Executive Summary

b. Market Drivers & Restraints

c. Market Challenges

d. Map of Lead in Drinking Water

e. User Concerns

f. Market Trends

g. Route-to-Market

h. Specification Sales Process



III. Market Data

a. North American Drinking Fountain Market Revenue Forecast (2015-2022)

b. Market Share Split by Manufacturer

c. Competitive Landscape

d. Market Share Split by Region (USA vs. Canada) .

e. Market Share Split by Distribution Channel

f. Market Share Split by Product Type

g. Market Share Split by Application: Outdoor vs. Indoor

i. Market Share Split by End-User

j. Market Share Split by Filtered vs. Unfiltered

k. Market Share Split by Replacement vs New Installation

l. Market Share Split by Refrigerated vs. Non-Refrigerated

m. Pricing Trends

n. Technology Trends



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ftcpd2/north_american

