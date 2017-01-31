Global Animation Collectibles Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Increasing Children's TV & Internet Viewership - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Animation Collectibles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global animation collectibles market to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Animation Collectibles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of 3D printing. With the introduction of 3D printers, the power of choice has shifted toward consumers. This is a challenge faced by manufacturers and license providers today, as consumers can 3D print their favorite characters any time they want. There is also an inherent risk that this technology will increase the market for collectible counterfeits and violate copyright and trademark infringements.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing children's TV and Internet viewership. The demand for children's merchandise is increasing with the number of entertainment programs and children's TV channels. Channels like Disney Junior, Cartoon Network, POGO, Nickelodeon, and Fox Kids boost the growth of the licensed merchandise market by introducing new characters and properties. As children account for almost 50% of the total retail sales of licensed merchandise, the growing number of children's programs and TV channels is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is seasonal demand and short life of merchandise.
Key vendors:
- Hasbro
- The LEGO
- Mattel
- Ravensburger
- TOMY
Other prominent vendors:
- Funtastic
- JAKKS Pacific
- Lansay France
- LeapFrog Enterprises
- MGA Entertainment
- Playmates Toys
- ToyQuest
- Vivid Imaginations
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z7cvf8/global_animation
