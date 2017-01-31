sprite-preloader
31.01.2017 | 14:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Animation Collectibles Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Increasing Children's TV & Internet Viewership - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Animation Collectibles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global animation collectibles market to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Animation Collectibles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of 3D printing. With the introduction of 3D printers, the power of choice has shifted toward consumers. This is a challenge faced by manufacturers and license providers today, as consumers can 3D print their favorite characters any time they want. There is also an inherent risk that this technology will increase the market for collectible counterfeits and violate copyright and trademark infringements.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing children's TV and Internet viewership. The demand for children's merchandise is increasing with the number of entertainment programs and children's TV channels. Channels like Disney Junior, Cartoon Network, POGO, Nickelodeon, and Fox Kids boost the growth of the licensed merchandise market by introducing new characters and properties. As children account for almost 50% of the total retail sales of licensed merchandise, the growing number of children's programs and TV channels is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is seasonal demand and short life of merchandise.

Key vendors:

  • Hasbro
  • The LEGO
  • Mattel
  • Ravensburger
  • TOMY

Other prominent vendors:

  • Funtastic
  • JAKKS Pacific
  • Lansay France
  • LeapFrog Enterprises
  • MGA Entertainment
  • Playmates Toys
  • ToyQuest
  • Vivid Imaginations

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by retail format

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z7cvf8/global_animation

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire