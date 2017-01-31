

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, United Parcel Service (UPS) forecast fiscal 2017 earnings below analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2017, UPS expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.80 to $6.10, which includes $400 million of pre-tax currency headwinds.



Further, the company noted that the currency drag lowers the adjusted earnings per share by $0.30 in 2017, and decreases the earnings per share growth rates by approximately 500 basis points.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $6.16 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



