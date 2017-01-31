Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Result of AGM

INVESCO PERPETUAL ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Following the Annual General Meeting of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited held on 31 January 2017 at Ordnance House, 31 Pier Road, St. Helier, Jersey, the Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed.

Ordinary Business

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2016;

2. To re-elect Mr Donald Adamson a Director of the Company;

3. To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as auditor of the Company;

4. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor;

Special Business

The following resolutions were passed as special resolutions.

5. To disapply pre-emption rights and authorise the issue of up to 10% of the total shares in issue;

6. To renew the Directors' authority to make market purchases of the Company's shares within the parameters specified; and

7. That the period of notice for general meetings of the Company (other than

AGMs) shall not be less than 14 days.

All Resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below:

Resolution Votes in Favour (including votes at the Chairman's Discretion) Votes Against Votes Withheld 1 35,314,829 0 0 2 32,813,616 1,213 2,500,000 3 35,300,757 1,213 12,859 4 35,313,829 1,000 0 5 35,234,310 43,330 37,189 6 35,280,015 2,525 32,289 7 35,314,829 0 0

Details of the voting resultswill shortly beavailable on the Company's section of the Manager's website at

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/enhancedincome

31 January 2017

All enquiries

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01534 825323