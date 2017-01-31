sprite-preloader
31.01.2017
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.: NADL - Interim funding from Seadrill Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda, January 31, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd ("NADL" or "the Company") announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder and maturing March 31, 2017.  This interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies.  A more comprehensive package of measures is targeted to be agreed by April 30, 2017.
 
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. via Globenewswire

