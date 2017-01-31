ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 --XsunX, Inc. (OTC PINK: XSNX), a leading solar and energy saving technologies provider, announced today that the Company continues to strengthen their position in the solar market, as a new commercial solar parking canopy and energy storage client is secured. The solar canopy will be paired with a sophisticated energy management system capable of storing and delivering 200kWh of clean solar energy anytime day or night.

This advanced solar and energy storage system monitors facility energy usage in real-time, and then feeds stored energy, or solar energy, as needed to prevent clients from crossing over into permanent and more expensive utility rate structures or tariffs. Termed "Parallel Operation" the solar system, energy storage, and utility power operate simultaneously to ensure the client is always achieving maximum efficiency -- and lowest cost.

Also known as "peak shaving," this latest system sale taps into what is widely seen within the commercial solar industry as the single largest value stream for most behind-the-meter energy storage applications. "This is an exhilarating time for us at XsunX. Adding innovative energy storage and management technologies to our already growing solar canopy sales really helps us to target a larger and more sophisticated clientele, and makes us exceedingly optimistic about what 2017 has in store," stated Tom Djokovich, CEO of XsunX, Inc.

The Company is continuously working to find, vet, and pair technological industry advancements to bolster its ability to offer enhanced efficiency to environmentally cautious and economically ambitious clients. Mr. Djokovich concluded "We want to thank all our loyal shareholders as we have built a foundation through 2016, and believe that we have positioned ourselves for a very exciting upcoming year."

About XsunX:

XsunX specializes in the sale, design, and installation of solar photovoltaic power generation (PV), and energy saving technologies to provide our clients long term savings, predictability, and control of their energy costs. Making solar energy a good investment for our clients is our mission.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xsunx.com, or to learn more about the benefits of solar energy for your business or home schedule a free PV project assessment.

