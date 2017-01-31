SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 --



WHO: MightyRecruiter, the all-in-one solution that transforms a company's recruiting processes, and Tanya Bourque, CEO of OpExpert

WHAT: Will present the complimentary webinar, "Master Your Match-Making Skills: Find Your Job's Perfect Match!"

WHEN: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. CST/1:00 p.m. MST/12:00 p.m. PST)

WHERE: Registration details are available at: https://www.mightyrecruiter.com/webinars/master-your-match-making-skills-find-your-jobs-perfect-match.

DETAILS: Every year, recruiters waste thousands of dollars on the wrong candidates for their jobs. Don't let this happen to you in 2017; join MightyRecruiter's webinar with Tanya Bourque -- CEO and founder of staffing firm OpExpert and technology enthusiast -- to learn how to get only the perfect matches for your job openings.

During this webinar, Bourque will share how to write great job descriptions, deliver an engaging candidate experience, create screening questionnaires and design a contemporary career site.

HR leaders, hiring managers, recruiters and talent acquisition professionals interested in learning how to avoid wasting thousands of dollars on the wrong candidates for jobs are encouraged to attend this session.