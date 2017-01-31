Teneo, the Specialist Integrator of Next-Generation Technology, is partnering with Riverbed, the application performance company, to deliver a managed SD-WAN service supported by Riverbed® SteelConnect™, a unique application-defined SD-WAN solution that is redefining cloud networking.

A Riverbed partner since 2004, Teneo managed services have leveraged the complete Riverbed Application Performance Platform for many years, serving customers across the globe through its offices in the UK, France, USA and Australia. With Teneo's new Managed SD-WAN service offering powered by Riverbed SteelConnect, customers can confidently accelerate their adoption of cloud-based services and applications through expert assessment, migration and management of modern hybrid networks.

Riverbed SteelConnect is a unique software-defined and application-centric solution that delivers the agility, visibility, and performance that businesses need to succeed in the cloud era. It is the industry's first and only SD-WAN solution to unify network connectivity and policy-based orchestration of application delivery across hybrid WANs, cloud networks including one-click connectivity to AWS and Azure - and branch LAN/WLANs. SteelConnect is seamlessly integrated as part of the broader Riverbed Application Performance Platform™, combining end-to-end performance management, WAN optimization, and software-defined edge IT solutions, integrated into a complete application delivery architecture for the digital enterprise.

Having worked with software-defined technology since 2011, Teneo provides the necessary people resource, skillset, time and around the clock management needed to operate Riverbed's SD-WAN technology at optimum levels of performance and efficiency, 24x7. With the addition of Teneo's Managed SD-WAN service powered by Riverbed SteelConnect, customers can truly achieve next-generation transformation of their networks.

"Many of our customers are beginning the transition to a software-defined networking approach and are looking for ways to see faster results," commented Marc Sollars, CTO at Teneo. "Leveraging our Professional and Managed Services along with our strong partnership with Riverbed, we're ideally placed to help customers negotiate their way around their legacy technology, plan an SD-WAN deployment that fully supports their business and application priorities, and ensure the ongoing management of that deployment through our Managed SD-WAN service."

"As our customers adopt more and more cloud apps and services, they're faced with the need to evolve beyond legacy approaches to networking, which are too static, hardware-centric and error-prone," said Paul O'Farrell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Riverbed's SteelConnect, SteelHead, and SteelFusion business units. "Riverbed and Teneo have partnered to ensure that our customers can successfully transition to newer software-defined networks that can support the modern needs of business with greater agility and ease."

Teneo offers a Riverbed-led Roadmap and an SD-WAN Lunch and Learn. Please contact your Teneo Account Manager or email info@teneo.net if you would like us to present Teneo's Managed SD-WAN service, supported by Riverbed SteelConnect, to your network and architecture teams.

