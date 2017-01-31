

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) announced a collaboration with Google Cloud Platform and the immediate availability of its market leading webMethods Hybrid Integration Platform on Google Cloud Platform. Software AG will also provide its Digital Business Platform on Google Cloud later in the year.



As a result of this collaboration, Software AG customers can now use Google Cloud Platform to operate and run their mission critical integration infrastructure.



