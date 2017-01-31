Business Wire announces Thursday, February 2nd as the premiere date for the new season of BizWireTV. The video news program, featuring stories on disruptive startups and technologies, is undergoing several key changes for the upcoming season, including the addition of new host, Jordyn Rolling.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005666/en/

Jordyn Rolling, new host of BizWireTV (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are excited about the changing face of BizWireTV on many fronts. The innovative new production format and our new host will provide journalists, consumers and our clients with a fast-paced and insightful look at the top stories that are making an impact across the digital news landscape," said Cathy Baron Tamraz, Business Wire's CEO.

Rolling joins BizWireTV with the goal of working with Executive Producer Amy Feller, in developing the show into a web-driven program built for digital platform viewership and sharing. Rolling's journalistic background includes digital reporting and production for People, MONEY and Fortune. Her ability to cover a wide scope of newsworthy subject matter makes her a perfect match for BizWireTV as the news featured on the show is sourced by announcements crossing Business Wire's distribution network. These stories disrupt across all industries from Wall Street to Silicon Valley, Hollywood to Washington D.C. and beyond.

Production Changes

The BizWireTV production team redesigned the show's graphics, set and soundtrack to be quicker, slicker and include even more trending news content. The look and feel of the show is being refreshed for a greater impact on the digital platforms viewers most often use to access the program with a visual design better suited for today's mobile and social channels.

"I'm immensely proud of the latest changes to BizWireTV and how we are keeping pace with how viewers consume content across several platforms," said Al Roker, Owner/CEO of Al Roker Entertainment, Inc. "With the addition of Jordyn as our host, and the new interactive enhancements, BizWireTV will continue to be a leader in digital reporting, giving viewers a deeper look into the innovation that drives business."

BizWireTV will also be adding "interactive video" technology that will provide viewers with innovative video engagement features for navigating within the show, hot spots, hyperlinks and other "call to action" elements directly in the video player.

BizWireTV will now air as an extended weekly show on Thursday mornings, with distribution across the wire, social platforms, mobile apps, Apple TV and other platforms.

Integrated Sponsorships

BizWireTV recently launched the "Sponsored Headlines" feature, allowing clients to integrate their latest news release directly into the show. The segment appears during a prime slot within each episode and offers added amplification for Business Wire client's news. The idea for the segment stemmed from the wide reach garnered by BizWireTV, as the show has received 7 million views in its first year and covered over 1,000 client stories.

BizWireTV shines a light on innovative technology and disruptive brands and the new season will reflect the evolving media landscape. The core component of the show will continue to be the news-related data analysis powered by Business Wire's NewsTrak reports, which offer detailed release metrics and audience engagement information and NUVI social media tracking. NUVI's real-time analytics platform will provide insights into influencer conversations across numerous sources including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, Delicious, Reddit and more than 20 million RSS feeds.

In addition to viewing episodes on BizWireTV.com, audiences can also access the show via Apple TV, iPhone though the App Store and the Google App Store for all Android devices.

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented simultaneous NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers. In 2015, Business Wire teamed up with Al Roker Entertainment to create BizWireTV, a bi-weekly digital video news program that features the top trending news releases that cross the wire.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.

About Al Roker Entertainment

Al Roker Entertainment is a leading producer of original, award-winning TV programs and digital content for the world's best brands. Led by nine-time Emmy award-winning TV personality Al Roker, known for his authenticity and high trust factor, ARE produces all forms of content for distribution across a variety of platforms around the world, including: broadcast, cable, digital, OTT and streaming technologies.

Launched in 1994, ARE has produced a variety of breakthrough unscripted, scripted and digital programming for top cable networks which include, The Weather Channel, Food Network, Discovery Channel and Lifetime among others. Shows include the Weather Channel hit "Coast Guard Alaska" and its popular spin offs. Recently, the company also produced the reality-based "DEA" program for Spike TV, "Kimberly's Simply Southern" for Great American Country and "Celebrity Holiday Homes" for HGTV. Located in New York, Roker Labs is a full post-production video and live streaming studio that fosters innovation and media partnerships with a proven approach toward authentic storytelling, brand building, and direct response marketing.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005666/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

Scott Fedonchik, +1 212-752-9600

scott.fedonchik@businesswire.com