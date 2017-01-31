AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), a developer of innovative power conversion technologies, introduced the Stabiliti™ Series, a highly versatile, grid resilient 30kW advanced power conversion system (PCS). Stabiliti™ is the next generation of Ideal Power's patented Power Packet Switching Architecture™ (PPSA™) technology and incorporates numerous new features and benefits for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. The Stabiliti™ Series will replace Ideal Power's legacy 30B3 and IBC-30 product lines and is available in two versions; a two-port AC-DC bi-directional PCS and a multi-port AC-DC-DC bi-directional PCS. Ideal Power is currently taking orders for delivery beginning in February 2017.

Key features of the Stabiliti™ include built-in galvanic isolation, bi-directional power flows on both DC and AC ports with seamless transfer available between its grid-tied and grid-forming modes, and the ability to be paralleled in microgrid mode, enabling larger installations of multiple units for backup power applications. Stabiliti™ is software-configurable with power grids around the world in one hardware platform, can integrate multiple sources of generation and storage simultaneously, facilitates EV fast charging with buffer batteries, and enables peak shaving and demand management applications -- all in one box.

NEC Energy Solutions will be displaying the new Stabiliti™ as part of their DSS® exhibit at DistribuTECH 2017 in San Diego, California (Booth #3602) from Tuesday, January 31st to Thursday, February 2nd. NEC recently announced the Stabiliti™ will be integrated with select configurations of NEC Energy Solutions DSS® distributed energy storage solution.

"We are pleased to introduce Stabiliti™ to the industry as this is a major evolution in the capabilities we can provide C&I customers," said Dan Brdar, CEO of Ideal Power. "Stabiliti™ unlocks versatility by enabling end users to perform multiple applications, which increases potential revenue streams. Our Stabiliti™ provides new features including full galvanic isolation, seamless transfer in switching from grid-tied to off-grid modes and paralleled microgrid functionality. Innovation is one of the core traits within our corporate culture and after listening to customers and system integrators, we developed a product line that broadens our addressable market for microgrids, stand-alone energy storage and backup power."

PPSA™ is a revolutionary approach to power conversion that uses 100% indirect power flow to deliver a bi-directional, fully isolated conversion while eliminating a majority of the bulky passive components, such as the separate isolation transformer and bulk capacitors, that are used in traditional power conversion systems. Like Ideal Power's previous generations of 30kW PCS, Stabiliti™ is encased in a NEMA 3R rated outdoor enclosure and is wall-mounted.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) is a technology company dedicated to advancing electric power conversion. The company has developed a novel, patented power conversion technology called Power Packet Switching Architecture™ (PPSA™). PPSA™ improves the size, cost, efficiency, flexibility and reliability of electronic power converters. PPSA™ can scale across several large and growing markets, including solar PV, variable frequency drives, battery energy storage, mobile power and microgrids, and electric vehicle fast charging. The Company is also developing and has patented a bi-directional, bi-polar junction transistor (B-TRAN™) which has the potential to dramatically increase bi-directional power switching efficiency and power density. Ideal Power employs a capital-efficient business model which enables the company to address several product development projects and markets simultaneously. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents, whether a demand for energy storage products will grow, whether demand for our products, which we believe are disruptive, will develop and whether we can compete successfully with other manufacturers and suppliers of energy conversion products, both now and in the future, as new products are developed and marketed. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

