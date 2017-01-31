Data from Germany's Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency) has revealed that Germany added more than 441 MW of new solar PV systems in December 2016, largely driven by small-scale PV systems. A further 64.57 MW of capacity, spread across 14 new solar parks issued mainly under tender, were also realized during December.

The official data lists a total of 3,565 new PV systems on the installation register, comprising 376.45 MW of additional solar power to be installed. In December alone, 2,141 plants came online, accounting for 334.8 MW.

The Bonn-based authority calculates that solar PV additions in Germany last year reached 1,542.5 MW, which is slightly higher than ...

