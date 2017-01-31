STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In Nobia's year-end report 2016, Poggenpohl will be recognised as discontinued operations. The full year 2015 and the period January-September 2016 will be restated with regards to the income statement, organic growth, specification of items affecting comparability, cash-flow statement and comparative data per region, to facilitate comparability between the years. These restatements will be presented in an appendix to the year-end report.

For further information:

Kristoffer Ljungfelt,

CFO

Tel: +46 (0)8-440-16-09 or +46-721-413-619

E-mail: kristoffer.ljungfelt@nobia.com

Nobia develops and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands in Europe, including Magnet in the UK, HTH, Marbodal, Sigdal, Norema, Petra and A la Carte in the Nordic region, and ewe, Intuo and FM in Austria. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group had around 6,500 employees and net sales of about SEK 13 billion in 2015. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. Website: www.nobia.com

This information is such information that Nobia is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, on 31 January 2017 at 14.20 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nobia-ab/r/nobia-completes-sales-of-poggenpohl,c2177328

The following files are available for download: