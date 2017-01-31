HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Brown Technical Media Corp., a division of Panther Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCQB: PBYA) is pleased to announce today that it has launched a new state of the art micro website (www.new-providers.com) targeted towards servicing over 3000 electrical wholesale outfits. Brown's recent acquisition of National Electric Wholesale Providers (NEWP) has established Brown as one of the largest wholesalers of electrical codes and electrician exam prep materials in the United States.

"For the first time Brown is now able to offer a full online platform for ordering printed reference materials in addition to eBooks, downloadable digital formatting, and mobile applications for the electrical industry," stated Jacob Davis, Chief Technology Officer. "Our focus on the online user experience and bulk purchasing allows our websites to convert at over two times the standard average rate of traditional e-commerce market places."

The release of its new e-commerce site to support the NEWP acquisition is part of Brown's multi-phase upgrade strategy. Through the acquisition, Brown now has significant new corporate accounts, including several multi-billion dollar companies such as Home Depot, making it one the largest wholesalers of National Electrical Codes in the United States. The acquisition also includes new business in HVAC, Plumbing, Industrial and Residential trade reference materials, with online training for product education, certification and current code practices.

"Our software development teams are able to immediately implement and integrate new channels simultaneously with the acquisition of new content," stated Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Web technology is at the forefront of our expertise and with additional acquisitions anticipated in 2017, we look forward to rapidly launching new websites and products and growing market share in the multiple verticals that we service."

About Brown Technical Media Corp.

Brown is an ecommerce company that is disrupting the skilled trades training and certification industry by building the first full service training and career advancement brand in the technical fields. Brown Technical Media Corp. is a leading online aggregator of compliance, career advancement and training content for tradesman and technical experts in a wide variety of professions. Brown's mission is to disrupt and defragment the many disparate companies in the eLearning, standards and codes market place, which currently is collectively valued at over $100 billion globally and growing. Brown is changing the landscape for small and medium size businesses by providing consistent, high quality training materials usually only available to enterprise level companies. Brown's strategy is to both grow its current revenue base organically while concurrently acquiring synergistic companies in the multiple industries that Brown is currently servicing.

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

