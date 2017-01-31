MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 --Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a provider of global mobile payment technology solutions and value-added transactional services, today announces that ESET, a leading international IT security company which offers anti-virus and firewall products has chosen PayOnline for secure payment acceptance services.

This contract highlights that PayOnline not only serves local companies, but that it is also being selected as platform of choice by international companies looking for a secure platform to accept payments internationally.

ESET develops anti-malware software solutions that protect and secure computers, mobile devices and smartphones. ESET protects Internet users across 200 countries worldwide, making its anti-virus solution one of the leading solutions on the market.

PayOnline provides secure payment acceptance that protects ESET against fraud and consumer's data in accordance with the highest international payment security standard -- PCI DSS (Level 1). Clients of ESET in Kazakhstan can now securely pay online at shop.eset.kz using multiple payment methods, including MIR, Visa, Visa Electron, MasterCard and Maestro; payments are facilitated in Tenge, Kazakhstan's national currency.

According to Frost & Sullivan, a leading growth strategies consultancy, "ESET offers high-performance, proactive endpoint security solutions. The company goes above and beyond the competition to add value to its products by educating both Mac and PC users on how to defend themselves against the latest cyber threats... ESET will continue to maintain a strong presence in the endpoint security market and provide high value to its customers."

"Complex technology can be available, understandable and user-friendly. We believe in it and select partners whose values are similar to ours. Accepting payments at ESET online store utilizing PayOnline fully meets our requirements for quality of service and reliability. We are confident in our payment partner and together we can provide our users with reliable protection," commented Pavel Brazhnikov, director of Online Projects, ESET.

About ESET

ESET is privately held and has branch offices and distributors in over 200 countries. ESET's NOD32 anti-virus solution is a record holder for the number of VB100 awards received, according to British publication Virus Bulletin, as well as ADVANCED+ and ADVANCED testing laboratory AV-Comparatives. In Russia, the business version of ESET is FSTEC certified. Further information is available at www.eset.com.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US and selected emerging markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether the relationship with ESET will positively impact the Company. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties are: (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

