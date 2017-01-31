Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2017) - Bearing Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BRZ) ("Bearing" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, with Li3 Energy Inc. ("Li3"), that on January 27, 2017 they entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Agreement") under which Bearing has agreed to acquire Li3.

Pursuant to the Agreement, a newly-formed wholly owned subsidiary of Bearing will merge with and into Li3 (the "Merger"), with Li3 surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bearing. At the effective time of the Merger, each share of Li3 common stock will be converted into the right to receive common shares of Bearing based upon an aggregate of 16 million Bearing common shares issuable for the Li3 common stock.

As a result, the approximately 16 million common shares of Bearing that the Li3 stockholders will receive will represent approximately 43% of the issued and outstanding shares and voting power of the combined company after giving effect to the Merger. Holders of options and warrants to purchase Li3 common stock will receive options and warrants to purchase common shares of Bearing in exchange for their Li3 options and warrants, as adjusted based on the exchange ratio of Li3 common stock to Bearing common stock in the Merger, but otherwise on the same terms and conditions as in the original Li3 options and warrants.

Jeremy Poirier, the President of Bearing, stated: "We are excited to finalize our agreement with Li3 Energy. Now that this important step has been completed we can focus on closing the transaction while we work with our new partners to move this world class project forward".

In addition, Patrick Cussen, Chairman of the Board of Li3 Energy commented: "This is an important step for Li3 and its shareholders. It is an exciting time for lithium and particularly in Chile. Our Maricunga project has been advancing well on the current exploration program. It is the most advanced development project in Chile and showing very good exploration results. We look forward to working with the Bearing team and our partners to advance this world class project."

Bearing's Agreement with Li3 Energy Inc. will enable it to acquire an interest in an advanced advanced-stage Maricunga project located in Chile (the "Maricunga Project"), which represents one of the highest-grade development opportunities in the Americas. Assuming completion of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement, Bearing will have an undivided 17.7% interest in the project with all expenditures through to the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) fully-funded by its joint-venture partners. The Maricunga Project has had in excess of US$25 million of exploration to date. Bearing currently holds a portfolio of prospective, grass-roots exploration projects in gold district of the Yukon near Golden Predator.

The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and of the shareholders of Li3 and, if required, of Bearing.

Key Transaction Details

Li3 will file a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Current Report") and Bearing will file a Material Change Report with the Canadian Securities Commissions (the "Material Change Report"), in each case with respect to the Merger. The Current Report will be available for review at www.sec.gov, and the Material Change Report will be available for review at www.sedar.com. The information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Current Report, the Material Change Report and the Agreement included as an exhibit to such reports.

Advisors

Macdonald Tuskey served as legal counsel to Bearing, and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP served as Li3's legal counsel.

