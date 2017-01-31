

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $912.2 million, or $2.53 per share. This was up from $866.5 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.43 billion. This was up from $1.38 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $912.2 Mln. vs. $866.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.53 vs. $2.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.4% -Revenue (Q4): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.45 to $11.55



