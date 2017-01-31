ROCHESTER, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE MKT: DSS), a leader in anti-counterfeiting and authentication solutions, today announced it has agreed to become the annual sponsor for the Intellectual Property Council (IPC) for the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA). The IPC is a working council within the AASA and was formed to address issues related to counterfeiting, intellectual property theft, and misappropriation of trademarks. DSS will take an active role in the IPC and AASA.

Counterfeiting and other intellectual property theft are major issues for automotive companies and parts suppliers. Counterfeiting is a $1.77 trillion(1) problem as of 2015, and automotive parts are a primary target. DSS currently provides anti-counterfeiting solutions to major automotive companies, which makes DSS an ideal contributor for the Council.

"Partnering with DSS is a strategic win for the Council, AASA, and our members," said Chris Gardner, AASA vice president of programs and member services. "Its expertise in fighting IP theft and counterfeiting, along with strong experience in the automotive industry, means we have a partner that can help AASA and our members implement effective strategies."

DSS' AuthentiGuard solution is the company's flagship anti-counterfeiting offering. AuthentiGuard combines a secure mark printed on product packaging with a smart phone application so investigators, supply chain personnel, or consumers can validate the authenticity of products. The results of scans performed in the field are saved in a database, which the brand then uses to analyze and identify how counterfeit product is compromising the supply chain. With proliferating fraud threatening the safety of consumers worldwide, AuthentiGuard allows users to protect themselves through product authentication while simultaneously helping the manufacturer understand the threat so they can direct resources for remediation.

"AASA is at the forefront of helping members deal with the proliferation of counterfeit goods and parts," according to Mike Tobin, DSS vice president of marketing and product management. "Partnering with such a forward thinking and committed organization was a perfect fit for DSS. We are committed to helping eliminate the threat of counterfeit goods especially in something as critical as the parts industry. In the AASA, we have a partner who is dedicated to protecting its members and the safety of consumers around the world."

DSS will actively participate in all IP Council meetings. The company will present at the next IP Council meeting, which will be held March 29 in conjunction with the 2017 AASA Vision Conference in Chicago. The topic to be presented will be Big Data & Coming Changes in Brand Protection. For more details about the IPC and the AASA Vision Conference, visit www.aftermarketsuppliers.org.

