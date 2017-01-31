Orchestra Networks, a leading data management software vendor, today reports that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has positioned Orchestra Networks as a Leader in its new Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions report.

The complete report is available here: http://www.orchestranetworks.com/gartner-mdm-magic-quadrant/

In prior years Gartner published two magic quadrants for MDM, customer and product data. However, as the market has become broader and more demanding with use cases spanning B2B Customer Data, B2C Customer Data, Buy-side Product Data, Sell-side Product Data, Multidomain MDM (any domain), and Multivector MDM (any implementation style, organizational structure, industry), Gartner elected to retire their customer data and product data-centric MQs and introduce a new, single magic quadrant for master data management.

Orchestra Networks is a leader in this new, single MQ for Master Data Management.

According to Gartner: "Leaders have strong results and strong delivery capabilities. They typically possess a large, satisfied customer base (relative to the size of the market) and enjoy high visibility in the market. Their size and financial strength enable them to remain viable in a challenging economy. Leaders have mature offerings and track records of successful deployment, even in the most challenging environments, in at least two geographies and in many industries. Leaders have the strategic vision to address evolving client requirements; however, they are not always the best choice. As the market's requirements have shifted to more all-encompassing solutions, vendors have not kept pace at a macrolevel, resulting in a significant amount of empty space in the top right of the Leaders quadrant."

"We're honored to be recognized by Gartner for our leadership in Master Data Management," said Christophe Barriolade, CEO and President of Orchestra Networks. "But that said, this is really an honor we share with our customers and partners. It was their guidance that inspired our organization and influenced many of the decisions-to focus on user adoption, multidomain MDM, and developing a single, complete solution-that led to our recognition."

About Orchestra Networks

Orchestra Networks helps organizations manage their most important data. We provide a software solution-EBX5-that lets users manage, govern and share any and all data assets, including master data, reference data, and metadata, because we know that effective data management often requires more than a point solution. For over fifteen years, Orchestra Networks has focused on providing a multidomain data management solution so flexible that it can manage data needs you may not even have thought of yet. To learn more about Orchestra Networks, visit us at www.orchestranetworks.com or contact us at info@orchestranetworks.com.

The Gartner document is available upon request from Orchestra Networks. Gartner Report: Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, Bill O'Kane, Terilyn Palanca, Michael Patrick Moran, 19 January 2017.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Orchestra Networks, its logo and tagline are trademarks of Orchestra Networks in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

