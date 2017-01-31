IPC teams with Verba to offer holistic collaboration recording solutions for financial markets customers using Skype for Business'.

Offering provides advanced compliance recording solutions to mitigate risk and improve competitive edge

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announced an agreement with Verba, a leader in call recording and quality management solutions for unified communications that support instant messaging, voice, and video devices, to provide compliance solutions for IPC customers who use Skype for Business'.

In this effort, IPC will provide customers with the ability to record, index and archive all Skype for Business' communications - instant messaging, voice, video, application / screen sharing, file transfer and content sharing recording - in a single unified system that is easy-to-use, quick to search and accessible anywhere at any time. The solution can be deployed either on premise, or in the cloud. The partnership is part of a broader strategic plan from IPC to offer an innovative and comprehensive suite of products and services related to compliant communications.

"The ability to capture, archive and analyze various types of communications media via a truly integrated information governance solution, provided by IPC, will be a competitive advantage for financial service firms seeking to deal with regulatory requirements efficiently," said Lionel Grosclaude, IPC's Senior Vice President of Risk and Compliance. "This move shows the pace with which we are further broadening our compliance leadership position as customers turn to us to help them manage regulatory developments."

"Our partnership with IPC is a great step forward for both our firm and our customers alike. IPC is a clear leader in Financial Markets technologies, their products are used at most of the world's leading financial institutions. Combining IPC's technology and market leadership with Verba's capture experience in compliance solutions for Skype for Business' will help accelerate adoption of the latest collaboration techniques in all regulated industries," said Sam Daroczy, CEO of Verba.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader that powers financial markets globally. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With customers first and always, we collaborate with each to understand their individual needs to help make them secure, productive and compliant within our connected community. Through service excellence, long-developed expertise and a focus on innovation and community, we provide agile and efficient ways for our customers to accelerate their ability to adapt to the ever-changing requirements for advanced data networks, compliance and collaboration with all counter-parties across the financial markets. www.ipc.com

About Verba

The Verba Collaboration Compliance and Quality Management Platform is a complete collaboration recording and contact center quality management solution for Skype for Business'. Verba provides collaboration compliance, quality management and speech analytics with integrated recording of instant messaging, voice, video with screen and content sharing in a single unified platform.

Verba solutions help leading global organizations manage risk and compliance, develop quality assurance and increase productivity to enhance their business. Verba software is deployed at over 1000 sites in more than 50 countries.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

