Food Service Equipment Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.55% During 2016 - 2021

PUNE, India, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The strong growth in Food Service Equipment market is driven by rise in per capita disposable consumer income, lower unemployment rate, need to replace or upgrade existing equipment and growing concern towards food safety and health. Global Food Service Equipment Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% during 2016 - 2021.

Browse Tables and Figures, 10 Major Company Profiles, spread across 182 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/830266-global-food-service-equipment-market-by-product-type-by-end-user-by-region-by-country-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-2011-2021-by-product-type-cooking-refrigeration-ice-machine-storage-handlin-th-africa.html.

Refrigeration & Ice Machine Equipment hold the major percentage share in the total market and is also the fastest growing segment. Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share mainly due to well established foodservice industry and restaurants there demanding more energy efficient and technologically advanced equipment. However, APAC is expected to grow at a faster pace during forecasted period.

According to research report, Global Food Service Equipment Market - By Product Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2016-2021), Global Food Service Equipment Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~4.55% during 2016 - 2021. Global food Service Equipment market has been segmented on the basis of Product -Cooking, Refrigeration & Ice Machine, Storage & Handling, Warewashing & Sanitation, Serving, Food Preparation; By End User - Full Service Restaurants, Limited Service Restaurants; Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW), Country(US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Japan, China, India, Brazil and South Africa).

Order a Copy of Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=830266.

Company Profiles are Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc., ITW Food Equipment Group, The Middleby Corporation, Ali Group, Standex International, Vollrath Company, LLC, IMI Cornelius, Rational AG, Dover Corporation and Hoshizaki Corp.

Strategic Recommendation:

Growth in Rapid Food Testing Methods

Asia Pacific Region to witness the fastest growth in Food Service Equipment Market

Strict Rules on Food Safety by Regulatory Authorities

Major Points from Table of Content:

Food Service Equipment Product Overview

Global Food Service Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

Global Food Service Equipment Market, By Product Type

Global Food Service Equipment Market-By End User

Global Food Service Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Food Service Equipment Market

SWOT Analysis -Food Service Equipment Market

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Related Reports:

Global Food Safety Testing Market - By Technology, By Contaminant, By Food Tested, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) - (By Technology - Rapid, Traditional; By Contaminant - Pathogens, Pesticides, GMO, Toxins, Other Contaminants; By Food Tested - Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Food Products; By Region - North America, Europe, APAC, ROW; By Country - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, South Africa)

Global Food Processing Equipment Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

Global Food Preservative Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

Explore More Reports on Manufacturing Market http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/manufacturing/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1 888 391 5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml