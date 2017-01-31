Arena Solutions Closes Best Quarter Ever As Global Enterprise Momentum Accelerates

Q4 2016 New Customers Subscription Up 27 Percent Over Q4 2015

FOSTER CITY, California, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Arena Solutions, pioneer of a cloud-based all-in-one product development platform that unites PLM, ALM, supply chain collaboration and QMS, today announced financial results from Q4 2016, the best quarter in Arena's history.

New customer subscription value grew 27 percent over Q4 2015, fueled by Arena's continued success in selling to larger enterprise customers. The average deal size for Q4 2016 was 32 percent higher than it was in the same period for 2015.

New customers in Q4 2016 include the following:

FARO Technologies develops and markets portable CMMs (coordinate measuring machines) and 3D imaging devices to solve dimensional metrology problems.

develops and markets portable CMMs (coordinate measuring machines) and 3D imaging devices to solve dimensional metrology problems. Corindus Vascular Robotics isa global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions.

isa global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. ProteinSimple provides protein analysis tools to help researchers gain a better understanding of proteins and their role in disease.

provides protein analysis tools to help researchers gain a better understanding of proteins and their role in disease. Bigfoot Biomedical isdedicated to designing simpler, safer, and more effective solutions for people with insulin-dependent diabetes.

isdedicated to designing simpler, safer, and more effective solutions for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Geometrics supplies the world with rugged, portable, easy-to-use, and technologically-innovative geophysical instruments.

supplies the world with rugged, portable, easy-to-use, and technologically-innovative geophysical instruments. Aehr Test Systems isa worldwide provider of systems for burn-in and test of memory and logic integrated circuits and has an installed base of more than 2,500 systems worldwide.

isa worldwide provider of systems for burn-in and test of memory and logic integrated circuits and has an installed base of more than 2,500 systems worldwide. Ring (Bot Home Automation) aims toreduce crime in communities and empower consumers by creating a "ring" of security around homes and neighborhoods.

aims toreduce crime in communities and empower consumers by creating a "ring" of security around homes and neighborhoods. Velo3D is a well-funded advanced technology company, backed by top VC firms, with the intent to completely disrupt the metal additive manufacturing industry.

Unlike stand-alone solutions which trap information within a silo accessed by only a few key people, Arena provides a comprehensive, cloud-based product development platform that unites all engineering, quality, and operation disciplines in the creation of innovative connected products. In the Fall of 2016, the company added ALM (application lifecycle management) capabilities with Arena Verify, which provides requirements, issue, bug and hardware defect management in a holistic product development solution that offers a unique combination of PLM, ALM, supply chain collaboration and quality management (QMS).

Arena's product development platform links collaborative development to the product record for a continuous improvement process that brings unprecedented visibility, clarity and flexibility to all the participants in the development process. Uniting the efforts of software, firmware, mechanical and electrical engineers allows them to innovate together to identify requirements, integrate designs and improve product quality to deliver products to market faster. Arena has more than 250 customers in the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) space, which demonstrates Arena's strength among companies designing complex, connected, cutting-edge products.

"Over the past two years, we've broadened the breadth of our solution with releases like Arena Quality, Arena Training Management and, most recently, Arena Verify," said Craig Livingston, CEO of Arena. "We've been providing cloud-based PLM for well over a decade, and the increasing size of initial contracts is testament to the growing confidence in Arena as we continue to expand the value which Arena's product development platform provides our customers."

About Arena Solutions

Arena, the inventor of cloud PLM, provides an all-in-one product development platform that unites PLM, ALM, supply chain collaboration, and QMS for the design and manufacture of complex electronics. With Arena, electrical, mechanical, software and firmware engineers can collaborate with manufacturing and quality teams to manage their bill of materials, facilitate engineering change orders, and speed prototyping. As a result, Arena customers can better meet standards while they ensure regulatory compliance, improve training management, reduce costs, increase quality, and collapse time to market. Arena has been ranked a Top 10 PLM provider and won the coveted Design News Golden Mousetrap Award in 2016. For more information, please visit http://www.arenasolutions.com.

