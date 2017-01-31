WATERLOO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY)(TSX: BB), today announced that BlackBerry Secure, the company's comprehensive approach to security addressing the entire enterprise from end point to end point, is now able to help organizations protect personnel during a crisis without language becoming a barrier when response time is critical. In addition to providing its solution in eight additional languages, BlackBerry AtHoc's latest updates to its crisis communication platform includes enhanced mobile alerting functionality, upgraded map-based experiences for emergency operators, and significant performance improvements.

"A wide range of companies, from oil and gas manufacturers in the Middle East to large transportation hubs in Europe, are in need of platforms that will increase communication and efficiencies throughout global teams," said Ly Tran, Senior Vice President of BlackBerry AtHoc Sales. "In addition to finding platforms that enable this level of productivity, customers are also demanding the most secure solutions on the market."

BlackBerry AtHoc's key product updates include:

-- Eight New Languages: Native language support through multiple worldwide datacenters for international customers leads to faster response and improved safety during a crisis. -- Enhanced Geographical Targeting: New custom map layering makes targeting users faster and easier for complex global organizations. -- Flexible Mobile Operations: Simplifications to the mobile experience, including customized user groups for operators and streamlined alerting for end users, optimize the ability to send and receive critical information during a crisis via the AtHoc mobile app. -- Augmented Performance: AtHoc continues to improve performance. With this latest update, it delivers up to 50 percent faster page loads in the product areas used most often, meaning it takes less time to start communicating during a crisis, keeping people and organizations safe. -- Enhanced Security and Privacy: AtHoc continues to invest in making its platform the most secure as well as adhering to global privacy standards.

"Communicating during and after a crisis is a universal challenge," said Oded Shekel, Vice President of Product Management at BlackBerry AtHoc. "We make it easier for customers in Europe and Latin America to protect people by sending messages and monitoring activity in local languages. By automating this process and reducing the burden of translations, we are helping organizations reach personnel quickly during a crisis, without language becoming a barrier when response time is critical."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing people, devices, processes and systems for today's enterprise. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

