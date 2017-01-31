MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- KHALKOS EXPLORATION INC. ("Khalkos") (TSX VENTURE: KAS) announces the total acquisition of 24 claims constituting the Malartic property of J.A.G Mines Ltd., after receiving from the Ministere de l'Energie et des Ressources naturelles, the confirmation of the mining claims transfer. In return, Khalkos has issued 2,400,000 common shares and made a cash payment of $220,000 to J.A.G Mines Ltd. With this last acquisition, Khalkos now controls 82 claims forming its Malartic property of 29 km2 in the world-class mining camp of the same name.

Robert Gagnon, President of Khalkos, states: "Khalkos has succeeded in 2016, despite a challenging economic condition, to raise funds, to receive constant support of Quebec institutional funds and to sign farm-in option agreements. These agreements allow Khalkos to control more than 10 km of first-class ground along a metals-rich geological contact in one of the most active mining camps in Canada. The last financing at the end of 2016 (ref. press release November 30, 2016) ensures Khalkos to be able to undertake fieldworks on its properties."

