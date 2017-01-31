sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,894 Euro		-0,044
-2,27 %
WKN: A2AFQ5 ISIN: US9169017053 Ticker-Symbol: UCCN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
URANIUM RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
URANIUM RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,98
2,02
15:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PELE MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC
PELE MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PELE MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC0,028-3,45 %
URANIUM RESOURCES INC1,894-2,27 %