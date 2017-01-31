Speaking recently at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the International Energy Agency's executive director Fatih Birol said that the global power sector needs to double its investment in renewable energies, if it is to meet the Paris Agreement climate goals.

However, financing renewable energy projects is a challenge, Adnan Amin, the director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) added at the same panel. Specifically, Amin explained, the challenge is how to de-risk investments, since when the perceived risk is lower, financing will consequently become cheaper.

Discussing renewables financing at a separate occasion with a press team, that pv magazine was also part, Amin said that often there are funds but these do not come in the rate we (IRENA) like to see. Many financial ...

