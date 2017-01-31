

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - One of the best approaches to fighting cancer is to 'catch it early'. But certain cancers like stomach and esophageal cancers are difficult to detect early as they don't cause any symptoms until they have spread. Currently, the most common test used to diagnose stomach and esophageal cancers is endoscopy - a minimally invasive and expensive procedure.



Is a noninvasive, early detection of the deadly stomach and esophageal cancers possible?



... Yes, a new breath test can detect stomach and oesophageal cancer, reports the ScienceDaily.



The research involved 335 people - of which 163 had been diagnosed with stomach or oesophageal cancer and 172 who had an endoscopy with no evidence of cancer. The breath samples of the study subjects were collected and analysed for five chemicals namely butyric, pentanoic and hexanoic acids, butanal, and decanal to match the 'chemical signature' that indicated cancer.



According to the researchers, the breath test was 85% accurate overall, with a sensitivity of 80% and a specificity of 81%, suggesting that not only was the breath test good at picking up those who had cancer (sensitivity), it was also good at correctly identifying who did not have cancer (specificity).



The study was presented at the European Cancer Congress 2017.



Previous research has suggested that there is a difference in the levels of the above-mentioned five chemicals between patients with stomach or oesophageal cancer and patients with upper gastrointestinal symptoms without cancer as cancer cells produce a different mixture of chemicals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX