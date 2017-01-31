StarLeaf and HB Communications team with the USO to bring service members, stationed in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, face-to-face with their loved ones.

StarLeaf, and its reseller, HB Communications, teamed with the USO to connect Boston area families with service men and women, stationed at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for a touching reunion over video conferencing during the Boston Celtics game at the TD Garden. Using HD video conferencing equipment, donated by StarLeaf and HB, along with the StarLeaf Cloud, U.S. service personnel were highlighted throughout the game when the video call was shown on the Garden's Jumbotron.

This year, "Seats for Soldiers" 10th Annual Event, was presented by HB Communication. The event is a Celtics organization initiative to show appreciation for the men and women serving the country, which gives fans the opportunity to donate their tickets for service members. The USO of New England works closely with the Celtics organization to distribute tickets to local service members and their families, and to coordinate service member participation in many fan, in-game opportunities. Before the game started, and as deployed service personnel gathered in readiness to watch the game live at the USO in Camp Arifjan, they were reunited over video with loved ones. The troops also had the chance to meet and chat with Celtics legend, Leon Powe and star player Avery Bradley, over the StarLeaf Cloud video service.

One of last night's highlights included watching a carefree 2-year-old toddler delight in seeing his Dad, who he blew kisses to, while his mom and 8-month-old baby brother looked on. The SSGT, deployed shortly after his newborn arrived home from the hospital last spring, will have been away from his family for almost a year.

To make this happen, StarLeaf supplied two of its flagship GT Mini video conferencing meeting room systems, one was installed at the Boston Celtics venue and the other was shipped directly to Camp Arifjan. Both systems were attached to the StarLeaf Cloud, thus ensuring all participants had great call quality with crystal clear audio and HD video.

"We thank StarLeaf for their generosity in providing the video systems and introducing their dedicated cloud service to last night's event. We experienced great video and audio quality for the service members, who not only enjoyed the game in real-time HD, but also experienced the joy of visiting with their loved ones face to face," said Jean Mallon, Director, USO, New England.

"We have worked on similar video initiatives, however, no matter how hard we've tried, the video component has been disappointing due to the poor quality of calls made over the Internet," said Tom Wing, Director of UC Solutions at HB Communications.

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf brings people together through the power of video conferencing and calling. StarLeaf is a service provider with a global platform that delivers secure, reliable and rich video conferencing services to Fortune 500 companies all the way down to the smallest organizations around the world. Whether a company chooses StarLeaf conference room systems or already has their own for instance from Cisco, Polycom, Lifesize or Avaya StarLeaf removes the complexity and cost of management and enables users to call anyone else, including those who use Microsoft Skype for Business as their client. StarLeaf is an award-winning company, most recently it was the recipient of the Frost Sullivan Video Conferencing Leadership Award. For more information, please visit www.starleaf.com

About HB Communications

Founded in 1946, HB Communications is a global leader in audiovisual communication solutions. Using a hybrid of IT and AV knowledge, HB helps customers address their business and digital transformation challenges through the lens of communication. HB's deep experience across six key areas of specialization Advanced AV Integration, Video Collaboration, Digital Media, Broadcast, Global Managed Services and Live Events gives them the insight and ability to create communication environments that drive innovation and growth. For more information, please visit www.hbcommunications.com.

About the USO

The USO provides programs and services at more than 180 USO locations worldwide (10 countries, 30 states), including Afghanistan, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Italy, Japan, Guam, South Korea, Turkey, Djibouti and the United States, including 4 centers in New England. The USO is a family of volunteers, sustained by the charitable contributions of millions of generous Americans and is not part of the US government The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to home, family and country. For more about the USO, please visit www.uso.org

