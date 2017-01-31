Global Mobile Money Market 2017-2025: $400+ Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Money Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Mobile Money Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 38.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $405 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include mobile money service providers and platform vendors are developing solutions which are limiting the growth of mobile merchant payments, mobile money bridging the virtual economy with reality and innovations in mobile money will drive the sharing economy.

Depending on payment mode, market is segmented into direct mobile billing, Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), mobile apps, mobile web/WAP payments, Near Field Communication (NFC)/smart cards, Short Message Service (SMS), Unstructured Service Supplementary Data/SIM Toolkit (USSD/STK) and other payment modes.



Based on location the market is categorized into proximity payments and remote payments. By payment nature market is classified into business to business, business to person, person to person and person to business. Depending on purchase type, market is segregated into airtime transfer and top-ups, digital products, merchandise and coupons, money transfers and payments, travel and ticketing and other purchase types.



By verticals, mobile money market is segmented into telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), hospitality & tourism, energy and utilities, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and logistics, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment and other verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Mobile money service providers and platform vendors are developing solutions which are limiting the growth of mobile merchant payments



3.1.2 Mobile Money bridging the virtual economy with Reality



3.1.3 Innovations in Mobile Money will drive the sharing economy



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Mobile Money Market, By Payment Mode



4.1 Direct Mobile Billing



4.2 Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS)



4.3 Mobile Apps



4.4 Mobile Web/Wap Payments



4.5 Near Field Communication (NFC)/Smart Cards



4.6 Short Message Service (SMS)



4.7 Unstructured Service Supplementary Data/SIM Toolkit (USSD/STK)

5 Mobile Money Market, By Location



5.1 Proximity Payments



5.2 Remote Payments



6 Mobile Money Market, By Payment Nature



6.1 Business to Business



6.2 Business to Person



6.3 Person to Person



6.4 Person to Business



7 Mobile Money Market, By Purchase Type



7.1 Airtime Transfer and Top-Ups



7.2 Digital Products



7.3 Merchandise and Coupons



7.4 Money Transfers and Payments )



7.5 Travel and Ticketing

8 Mobile Money Market, By Vertical



8.1 Telecom and IT



8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



8.3 Hospitality & Tourism



8.4 Energy and Utilities



8.5 Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Logistics



8.6 Retail



8.7 Healthcare



8.8 Media and Entertainment

9 Mobile Money Market, By Geography

10 Key Player Activities



10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



10.3 Product Launch & Expansions



10.4 Other Activities

11 Leading Companies



11.1 Google, Inc.



11.2 Apple Inc.



11.3 Freecharge Payment Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



11.4 Mastercard Inc



11.5 Vodafone Group Plc



11.6 Bharti Airtel Limited



11.7 PayPal, Inc.



11.8 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.



11.9 Tata Teleservices



11.10 Samsung Electronics



11.11 Gemalto



11.12 American Express Banking Corp.



11.13 Orange S.A.



11.14 WePay, Inc.



11.15 Square inc.

