Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis 2010-2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2016: Deal trends, players and financials" report to their offering.

Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2016 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Big Pharma partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Big Pharma deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Big Pharma partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Big Pharma deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



Key benefits



In-depth understanding of Big Pharma deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Big Pharma agreements with real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Big Pharma contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Big Pharma dealmakers since 2010

Insight into terms included in a Big Pharma partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Big Pharma Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts, the available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Trends in Big Pharma dealmaking



Chapter 3 Leading Big Pharma deals



Chapter 4 Most active Big Pharma dealmakers



Chapter 5 Big Pharma contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 Big Pharma dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 Partnering resource center



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k87949/global_big_pharma

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716