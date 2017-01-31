Global Biosimulation Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biosimulation Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.
In 2022, the market for biosimulation is expected to reach US$3,435 million, increasing from US$1,476 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.40%.
Biosimulation is used in the healthcare sector for model-based calculation of biological systems. It is helpful in making commercial decisions regarding the benefits of bringing a specific drug to market.
Factors driving the biosimulation market growth are increased medical research and development across emerging economies, technological advancement in drug development processes, robust pace of clinical trials and a favorable regulatory environment in developed regions like the US and Europe.
Rising demand for reduced drug development costs coupled with penetration of digital and computer technology and improvement in modeling tools has fuelled further market growth. Geographically, North America is the expected to remain the largest biosimulation market over the projected period followed by Europe.
Key industry players in the Biosimulation market are Certara USA, Inc., Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc., Schrodinger, LLC and Simulations Plus among others.
Segmentation
By Type:
- Software
- Services
By Application:
- Drug Development
- Drug Discovery
- Others
By End-User Industry:
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Academic Institutions
- Research Organizations
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Biosimulation Market Forecast by Type (US$ million)
6. Biosimulation Market Forecast by Application (US$ million)
7. Biosimulation Market Forecast by End-User Industry (US$ million)
8. Biosimulation Market Forecast by Geography (US$ million)
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
- Certara USA, Inc.
- Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc.
- Schrodinger, LLC
- Simulations Plus
- Chemical Computing Group Inc.
- Dassault Systemes BIOVIA
- In Silico Biosciences, Inc.
- InhibOx Ltd
- LeadInvent Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Genedata AG
- Physiomics PLC
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/37smzh/biosimulation
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716