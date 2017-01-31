Global Biosimulation Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biosimulation Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

In 2022, the market for biosimulation is expected to reach US$3,435 million, increasing from US$1,476 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.40%.

Biosimulation is used in the healthcare sector for model-based calculation of biological systems. It is helpful in making commercial decisions regarding the benefits of bringing a specific drug to market.



Factors driving the biosimulation market growth are increased medical research and development across emerging economies, technological advancement in drug development processes, robust pace of clinical trials and a favorable regulatory environment in developed regions like the US and Europe.

Rising demand for reduced drug development costs coupled with penetration of digital and computer technology and improvement in modeling tools has fuelled further market growth. Geographically, North America is the expected to remain the largest biosimulation market over the projected period followed by Europe.



Key industry players in the Biosimulation market are Certara USA, Inc., Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc., Schrodinger, LLC and Simulations Plus among others.



Segmentation



By Type:



Software

Services

By Application:



Drug Development

Drug Discovery

Others

By End-User Industry:



Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institutions

Research Organizations

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Biosimulation Market Forecast by Type (US$ million)



6. Biosimulation Market Forecast by Application (US$ million)



7. Biosimulation Market Forecast by End-User Industry (US$ million)



8. Biosimulation Market Forecast by Geography (US$ million)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



Certara USA , Inc.

, Inc. Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc.

Schrodinger, LLC

Simulations Plus

Chemical Computing Group Inc.

Dassault Systemes BIOVIA

In Silico Biosciences, Inc.

InhibOx Ltd

LeadInvent Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Genedata AG

Physiomics PLC

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/37smzh/biosimulation

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716