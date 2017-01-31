Research and Markets - Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.53%, 2017-2021 with ADM, Ashland, BASF, Evonik Industries & Dow Chemical Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is demand for new excipients to develop easily consumable drugs. The global pharmaceutical excipients market is significantly driven by the increasing demand for drugs that can be consumed orally. The need to produce drugs that can be swallowed easily, primarily to enhance patient comfort, especially for older people and infants, plays a major role in pushing drug manufacturers to produce easily consumable tablets. This factor, in turn, is fueling the development of new excipients in the pharmaceutical industry.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in the pharmaceutical industry. The global pharmaceutical market is primarily driven by factors like changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, an expanding aging population base, and increasing occurrences of chronic diseases.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is decreasing R&D expenditures. R&D efforts play a vital role in the development of any industry, and the global pharmaceutical excipients market is no exception. However, the R&D investments in the market are declining at present, which will have a negative impact on the growth of the market over the next five years.



Key vendors:



ADM

Ashland

BASF

Evonik Industries

Dow Chemical



Other prominent vendors:



Associated British Foods

FMC

Lubrizol

Roquette Pharma



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by functionality



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/llhdvk/global

