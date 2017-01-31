Global Molecular Diagnostics Analysis Report 2010-2016: Deal Trends, Key Players, Top Deal Values & Deals Financials - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Molecular Diagnostics 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report to their offering.

The Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2016 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter molecular diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Molecular Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Molecular Diagnostics partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Molecular Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

Key benefits

In-depth understanding of Molecular Diagnostics deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Molecular Diagnostics agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Molecular Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers since 2010

Insight into terms included in a Molecular Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2016: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts, the available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered;

Executive Summary



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Trends in Molecular Diagnostics dealmaking

Chapter 3 Leading Molecular Diagnostics deals



Chapter 4 Most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers



Chapter 5 Molecular Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 Molecular Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 Partnering resource center



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l4c9sb/global_molecular

